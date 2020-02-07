Californian rockers Best Coast have released a new song off of Always Tomorrow due out February 21 on Concord Records. The song is called “Different Light”. Best Coast will be touring with Mannequin Pussy, Lunch Lady, and FEELS this spring. See the dates here. Best Coast released California Nights in 2015 on Harvest Records. Check out the song below.
