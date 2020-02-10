Rudimentary Peni's Nick Blinko wins Grand Prix at 'Triennial of Self-taught Visionary Art'

Last week, Nick Blinko of rudimentary Peni was awarded the grand prix of the “Triennial of Self-taught Visionary Art” exhibition. Serbia's Museum of Naive and Marginal Art organized the event and award. The exhibition includes the work of 69 outsider artists total and runs through November 10. French sculptural outsider Pascal Verbena won the lifetime achievement award.

Rudimentary Peni has been relatively inactive this decade. the band released the No More Pain EP in 2008 and a CD single that accompanied Nick Blinko's book in 2009. You can see a very brief clip of the award ceremony below.