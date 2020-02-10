New York hardcore festival Black N Blue Bowl announced their 2020 festival line-up. This year they have Gorilla Biscuits , Sick of It All , Agnostic Front , Burn , Madball , Murphy's Law and much more announced to play the two-day festival. The event will happen on May 16th to 17th at The Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. You can click here to grab your passes to the event or see below for the full line up.

Day 1

Sick Of It All

Agnostic Front

Murphy's Law

Crown Of Thornz (Original Lineup)

Subzero (30th Anniversary)

Combust

Restraining Order

The Fight

Rule Them All

Apparition

Day 2

Gorilla Biscuits

Burn

Madball

Shutdown

Death Threat (20 years of Peace & Security)

No Redeeming Social Value

Killer Of Sheep

Onexchoice

Survivalist

Mutually Assured Destruction

Silence Equals Death