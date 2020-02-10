New York hardcore festival Black N Blue Bowl announced their 2020 festival line-up. This year they have Gorilla Biscuits, Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, Burn, Madball, Murphy's Law and much more announced to play the two-day festival. The event will happen on May 16th to 17th at The Monarch in Brooklyn, New York. You can click here to grab your passes to the event or see below for the full line up.
Day 1
Sick Of It All
Agnostic Front
Murphy's Law
Crown Of Thornz (Original Lineup)
Subzero (30th Anniversary)
Combust
Restraining Order
The Fight
Rule Them All
Apparition
Day 2
Gorilla Biscuits
Burn
Madball
Shutdown
Death Threat (20 years of Peace & Security)
No Redeeming Social Value
Killer Of Sheep
Onexchoice
Survivalist
Mutually Assured Destruction
Silence Equals Death