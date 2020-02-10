Seattle punks Broadway Calls is playing a few shows this spring as they make their way to Manchester Punk Festival. See below to view the tour dates. The band will be releasing a new album some time this year through Red Scare.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|03/27/20
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|03/28/20
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|04/25/20
|Glasgow
|Stereo (With The Flatliners)
|04/26/20
|Manchester
|Manchester Punk Festival
|04/28/20
|London
|New Cross Inn
|04/28/20
|Bristol
|The Exchange (With The Flatliners)
|04/30/20
|Amsterdam, NE
|Q Factory (With The Flatliners)
|05/01/20
|Köln
|MTC (With The Flatliners)
|05/02/20
|Münster
|Sputnikhalle Café (With The Flatliners)
|05/04/20
|Hamburg
|Hafenklang (With The Flatliners)
|05/05/20
|Berlin
|Cassiopeia (With The Flatliners)
|05/06/20
|Nuremberg
|Desi (With The Flatliners)
|05/08/20
|Wien
|Flex (With The Flatliners)