Broadway Calls announce spring tour dates

Broadway Calls
by Red Scare Tours

Seattle punks Broadway Calls is playing a few shows this spring as they make their way to Manchester Punk Festival. See below to view the tour dates. The band will be releasing a new album some time this year through Red Scare.

DateLocationVenue
03/27/20Portland, ORDante’s
03/28/20Seattle, WAEl Corazon
04/25/20GlasgowStereo (With The Flatliners)
04/26/20ManchesterManchester Punk Festival
04/28/20LondonNew Cross Inn
04/28/20BristolThe Exchange (With The Flatliners)
04/30/20Amsterdam, NEQ Factory (With The Flatliners)
05/01/20KölnMTC (With The Flatliners)
05/02/20MünsterSputnikhalle Café (With The Flatliners)
05/04/20HamburgHafenklang (With The Flatliners)
05/05/20BerlinCassiopeia (With The Flatliners)
05/06/20NurembergDesi (With The Flatliners)
05/08/20WienFlex (With The Flatliners)