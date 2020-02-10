The Raging Nathans: “Where You Been” at LFTRR

The Raging Nathans
by Videos

Live! from The Rock Room has posted a new video from their second session with Ohio's The Raging Nathans. "Where You Been" is a brand new song from the band. TRN also have a few dates set up this month, as well as a gig supporting Subhumans on their US tour in April. You can check out their performance, as well as those upcoming dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16Blind Bob's Bar (w/Tightwire)Dayton, OH
Feb 20Jimmie's Ladder 11 (w/Mikey Erg)Dayton, OH
Apr 08Northside Yacht Club (w/ Subhumans)Cincinnati, OH