Live! from The Rock Room has posted a new video from their second session with Ohio's The Raging Nathans. "Where You Been" is a brand new song from the band. TRN also have a few dates set up this month, as well as a gig supporting Subhumans on their US tour in April. You can check out their performance, as well as those upcoming dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|Blind Bob's Bar (w/Tightwire)
|Dayton, OH
|Feb 20
|Jimmie's Ladder 11 (w/Mikey Erg)
|Dayton, OH
|Apr 08
|Northside Yacht Club (w/ Subhumans)
|Cincinnati, OH