Dogleg announce album

Detroit punk band Dogleg have announced their album Melee will be out March 13 on Triple Crown Records. The band released a music video for their single, “Kawasaki Backflip” along with the announcement. Dogleg will be touring as support for Microwave this spring along with Elder Brother and Save Face. The band released their EP Remember Alderaan? in 2016 via Table Three Media.