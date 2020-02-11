Dogleg announce album

Detroit punk band Dogleg have announced their album Melee will be out March 13 on Triple Crown Records. The band released a music video for their single, “Kawasaki Backflip” along with the announcement. Dogleg will be touring as support for Microwave this spring along with Elder Brother and Save Face. The band released their EP Remember Alderaan? in 2016 via Table Three Media.

DateVenueCity
MAR 20Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
MAR 21The Loving TouchFerndale, MI
MAR 22The FoundryLakewood, OH
MAR 23Hard Luck BarToronto, ON
MAR 25The SinclairCambridge, MA
MAR 26House Of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
MAR 27Rough Trade NYCBrooklyn, NY
MAR 28The Fillmore PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA
MAR 29OttobarBaltimore, MD
MAR 31Amos' SouthendCharlotte, NC
APR 01New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC
APR 03The EndNashville, TN
APR 04The MasqureadeAtlanta, GA