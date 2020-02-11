Dogleg announce album

by Em Moore
Detroit punk band Dogleg have announced their album Melee will be out March 13 on Triple Crown Records. The band released a music video for their single, “Kawasaki Backflip” along with the announcement. Dogleg will be touring as support for Microwave this spring along with Elder Brother and Save Face. The band released their EP Remember Alderaan? in 2016 via Table Three Media.
our new album "melee" is coming out on friday the 13th of march on @3crown . this is kawasaki backflip. https://t.co/14a8ZtCSfW pic.twitter.com/JGjjyUSCEe
— Dogleg (@leg_dog) February 7, 2020
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAR 20
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|MAR 21
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI
|MAR 22
|The Foundry
|Lakewood, OH
|MAR 23
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|MAR 25
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|MAR 26
|House Of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|MAR 27
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn, NY
|MAR 28
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|MAR 29
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|MAR 31
|Amos' Southend
|Charlotte, NC
|APR 01
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC
|APR 03
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|APR 04
|The Masqureade
|Atlanta, GA