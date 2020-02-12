D.O.A documentary announced

Director Scott Crawford (“Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, DC”) and director and producer Paul Rachman (“American Hardcore”) are working on a documentary about Canadian punk band D.O.A. The documentary will focus on the political evolution of D.O.A front man and current mayor of Burnaby, BC, Joey Keithley as well as his campaign for the 2022 mayoral election and being an active punk musician. The name of the documentary is “Something Better Change” and will be released August 2022. Check out the Facebook page for this project here and see Joey Keithley’s statement below.
New doc about DOA and myself is being launched by filmmaker Scott Crawford (Salad Days and Boy Howdy). The film is called Something Better Change and it follows my journey from punk to activist to activist politician and still performing punk musician. I've been at this for over forty years and have no intention of stopping.