D.O.A documentary announced

New doc about DOA and myself is being launched by filmmaker Scott Crawford (Salad Days and Boy Howdy). The film is called Something Better Change and it follows my journey from punk to activist to activist politician and still performing punk musician. I’ve been at this for over forty years and have no intention of stopping. #doapunk #mikehodsall @saladdazed #punk #punkrock #punks #punkhardcore #posthardcore #posthardcoremusic #postpunk #postpunkmusic #green #bcgreens #zerowaste #affordablehousing #stopkindermorgan #plasticfree #earlyhardcore #punkhardcore

A post shared by Joe Keithley (@joe.keithley) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:33pm PST