American pop-punk band THICK have released a video for their single “Bumming Me Out”. The song is off of their upcoming debut full-length 5 Years Behind out March 6 on Epitaph Records. The band will be touring with The Chats and Mean Jeans this spring. THICK released their self-titled third EP in 2019. Check out the video below.
