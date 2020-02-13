We're thrilled today to premiere a new video from Montreal's Red Mass featuring the enigmatic King Khan! A Montreal-based self-described "free creative enterprise," Red Mass is lead by Roy Vucino and Hannah Lewis. The collective recently released a guest-packed full-length titled A Hopeless Noise on the psych label Mothland. It boasts several prominent appearances from the wider punk and indie rock world, including Minutemen legend Mike Watt, Evan Dando of The Lemonheads, the unmistakable Rick Froberg of Hot Snakes and Drive Like Jehu, Canadian indie star Mac DeMarco, and Hugo Mudie of The Sainte Catherines, among others.
"To Fall From Grace" features the Berlin-based King Khan on vocals. Here's what the band had to say about the clip:
The video was made by filmmaker Giuliano Bossa with the help of his brother Roberto Bossa and features musician Eddy Blake as the card dealer and magician Matt Risk as Death. I remember it was definitely supposed to invoke classic films like Ingmar Bergman's 'The Seventh Seal' and there is a definite nod to Wicker Man. The character is basically playing cards with Death.
Red Mass released Kilrush Drive in March of 2019, followed by the Bored single last summer. Roy Vucino's a musician, actor, and filmmaker based in Montreal. Under the stage name Choyce he played in several seminal early-2000s garage-punk groups, notably CPC Gangbangs and Les Sexareenos.
Red Mass on tour
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 20
|Munster, Germany
|Gleiss 22
|Feb 21
|Graz, Austria
|Music-House
|Feb 22
|Vienna, Austria
|Rhiz
|Feb 26
|Paris, France
|Espace B
|Feb 27
|Nantes , France
|Lune froide
|Feb 28
|St Macaire, France
|La belle lurrette
|Feb 29
|Jurançon, France
|La Ferronerie
|Mar 1
|Lorient, France
|Galion
|Mar 2
|Rennes, France
|L’Ubu
|Mar 28
|Montreal, Canada
|l'Escogriffe
This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.