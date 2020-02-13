"To Fall From Grace" features the Berlin-based King Khan on vocals. Here's what the band had to say about the clip:

The video was made by filmmaker Giuliano Bossa with the help of his brother Roberto Bossa and features musician Eddy Blake as the card dealer and magician Matt Risk as Death. I remember it was definitely supposed to invoke classic films like Ingmar Bergman's 'The Seventh Seal' and there is a definite nod to Wicker Man. The character is basically playing cards with Death.

Red Mass released Kilrush Drive in March of 2019, followed by the Bored single last summer. Roy Vucino's a musician, actor, and filmmaker based in Montreal. Under the stage name Choyce he played in several seminal early-2000s garage-punk groups, notably CPC Gangbangs and Les Sexareenos.

Red Mass on tour

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.