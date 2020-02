Montreal's Pouzza Fest 10 has announced the final lineup for this year's event. Propagandhi, Millencolin, and Good Riddance will share top-billing; while dozens of other acts, including Tim Barry, Mustard Plug, Horace Pinker, Hans Gruber And The Die Hards, The Anti-Queens and more will fill out the three-day event. Final schedule and venue details are still TBA.

You can check out the full lineup page here, and the event details below.