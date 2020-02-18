Violent Soho sign to Pure Noise Records, announce new album, release single “Lying on the Floor”

Violent Soho sign to Pure Noise Records, announce new album, release single "Lying on the Floor"
by

Violent Soho have signed with Pure Noise Records and will be putting out their fourth album Everything is A-OK with them on April 3. The band have also released a video for their first single “Lying on the Floor”. Violent Soho released WACO in 2016 on I Oh You and SideOneDummy. Check the video out below.