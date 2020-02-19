Californian rockers Faith No More will be hitting the road in North America this summer for a co-headlining tour with nu-metal band Korn. Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway and Spotlights will be playing support for the first half of the tour with Helmet and ‘68 playing support for the rest of the dates. Faith No More and Korn will be joining System of a Down at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium for two nights in May. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Records. Korn released their thirteenth studio album The Nothing in 2019 on Roadrunner Records. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 22
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles)
|May 23
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles)
|Aug 07
|Pepsi Center
|Denver, CO (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 09
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 11
|White River Amphitheatre
|Auburn, WA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 13
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Wheatland, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 14
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 16
|Five Point Amphitheatre
|Irvine, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 17
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 19
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque, NM (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 21
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Dallas, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 22
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 23
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|The Woodlands, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 25
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta, GA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 27
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|Scranton, PA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
|Aug 29
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden, NJ (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Aug 30
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, VA (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 01
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield, MA (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 02
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, NJ (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 03
|Barclay's Center
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 05
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Burgettstown, PA (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 06
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Darien Lake, NY (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 09
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, ON (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 10
|DTE Music Energy Theatre
|Clarkston, MI (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 12
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Noblesville, IN (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 13
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 15
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre CHI
|Tinley Park, IL (w/Helmet and ’68)
|Sep 17
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
|Maryland Heights, MO (w/Helmet and ’68)