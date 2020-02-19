Faith No More and Korn to tour North America

by Ipecac Recordings Tours

Californian rockers Faith No More will be hitting the road in North America this summer for a co-headlining tour with nu-metal band Korn. Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway and Spotlights will be playing support for the first half of the tour with Helmet and ‘68 playing support for the rest of the dates. Faith No More and Korn will be joining System of a Down at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium for two nights in May. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Records. Korn released their thirteenth studio album The Nothing in 2019 on Roadrunner Records. See below for the dates.

DateVenueCity
May 22Banc of California StadiumLos Angeles, CA (w/System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles)
May 23Banc of California StadiumLos Angeles, CA (w/System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles)
Aug 07Pepsi CenterDenver, CO (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 09USANA AmphitheatreSalt Lake City, UT (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 11White River AmphitheatreAuburn, WA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 13Toyota AmphitheatreWheatland, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 14Shoreline AmphitheatreMountain View, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 16Five Point AmphitheatreIrvine, CA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 17Ak-Chin PavilionPhoenix, AZ (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 19Isleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerque, NM (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 21Dos Equis PavilionDallas, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 22Germania Insurance AmphitheaterAustin, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 23Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionThe Woodlands, TX (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 25Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta, GA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 27The Pavilion at Montage MountainScranton, PA (w/Daron Malakian & Scars on Broadway and Spotlights)
Aug 29BB&T PavilionCamden, NJ (w/Helmet and ’68)
Aug 30Jiffy Lube LiveBristow, VA (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 01Xfinity CenterMansfield, MA (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 02PNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, NJ (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 03Barclay's CenterBrooklyn, NY (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 05S&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstown, PA (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 06Darien Lake AmphitheaterDarien Lake, NY (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 09Budweiser StageToronto, ON (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 10DTE Music Energy TheatreClarkston, MI (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 12Ruoff Home Mortgage Music CenterNoblesville, IN (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 13Blossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls, OH (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 15Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre CHITinley Park, IL (w/Helmet and ’68)
Sep 17Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STLMaryland Heights, MO (w/Helmet and ’68)