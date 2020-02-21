PUP have announced some tour dates for Nevada and California around their Coachella performances. Illuminati Hotties, Skegss, and The Murder Capital will be playing support for these shows. Tickets go on sale Friday. Pup is currently touring North America. The band released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records and Little Dipper. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 12
|Bunkhouse Saloon
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Illuminati Hotties)
|Apr 13
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties)
|Apr 14
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties)
|Apr 16
|Fonda
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties, Skegss, The Murder Capital)