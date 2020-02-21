Pup announce California shows

by Tours

PUP have announced some tour dates for Nevada and California around their Coachella performances. Illuminati Hotties, Skegss, and The Murder Capital will be playing support for these shows. Tickets go on sale Friday. Pup is currently touring North America. The band released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records and Little Dipper. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 12Bunkhouse SaloonLas Vegas, NV (w/Illuminati Hotties)
Apr 13CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties)
Apr 14CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties)
Apr 16FondaLos Angeles, CA (w/Illuminati Hotties, Skegss, The Murder Capital)