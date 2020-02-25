Against Me! and Baroness to tour this May

by John Gentile
Against Me! and Baroness are touring this May. Stef Churra, Destroy Boys, and Drug Church support on different dates. Before May, Against Me! has March and April shows (without Baroness) booked as well. Check out the tour info below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|MARCH 11
|Holyoke, MA
|Gateway City Arts (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 12
|Portland, ME
|Port City Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 13
|Pawtucket, RI
|The Met (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 14
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 17
|State College, PA
|Re//Bar (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 18
|Millvale, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 19
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 20
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 21
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 22
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 24
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Room (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 25
|St. Augustine, FL
|Backyard Stage at St. Aug. (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 26
|Orlando, FL
|The Social (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 27
|Tampa, FL
|Crowbar (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 28
|Pensacola, FL
|Vinyl Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 29
|New Orleans, LA
|Republic NOLA (Stef Churra supporting)
|MARCH 31
|Jackson, MS
|Duling Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
|APRIL 01
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn (Stef Churra supporting)
|APRIL 02
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt (Stef Churra supporting)
|APRIL 04
|Atlantic City, NJ
|The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
|MAY 01
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theater
|MAY 02
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Intersection (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 03
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave / Eagles Club
|MAY 05
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 06
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 07
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 08
|Fort Collins, CO
|Washington’s (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 10
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory Concert House (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 11
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 12
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 13
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theatre (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 15
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom (Destroy Boys supporting)
|MAY 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 17
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory OC (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 19
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Pressroom (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 20
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sunshine Theater (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 22
|Dallas, TX
|The HiFi Dallas (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 23
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 24
|San Antonio, TX
|Aztec Theater (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 26
|Nashville, TX
|Brooklyn Bowl (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 27
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 29
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore (Drug Church supporting)
|MAY 30
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Sherman Theater (Drug Church supporting)