Against Me! and Baroness to tour this May
Against Me! and Baroness are touring this May. Stef Churra, Destroy Boys, and Drug Church support on different dates. Before May, Against Me! has March and April shows (without Baroness) booked as well. Check out the tour info below.

DateCityVenue
MARCH 11Holyoke, MAGateway City Arts (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 12Portland, MEPort City Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 13Pawtucket, RIThe Met (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 14Burlington, VTHigher Ground (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 17State College, PARe//Bar (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 18Millvale, PAMr. Smalls Theatre (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 19Richmond, VAThe Broadberry (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 20Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 21Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 22Charlotte, NCThe Underground, Fillmore Charlotte (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 24Ft. Lauderdale, FLCulture Room (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 25St. Augustine, FLBackyard Stage at St. Aug. (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 26Orlando, FLThe Social (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 27Tampa, FLCrowbar (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 28Pensacola, FLVinyl Music Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 29New Orleans, LARepublic NOLA (Stef Churra supporting)
MARCH 31Jackson, MSDuling Hall (Stef Churra supporting)
APRIL 01Birmingham, ALSaturn (Stef Churra supporting)
APRIL 02Athens, GA40 Watt (Stef Churra supporting)
APRIL 04Atlantic City, NJThe Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
MAY 01Detroit, MIMajestic Theater
MAY 02Grand Rapids, MIIntersection (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 03Milwaukee, WIThe Rave / Eagles Club
MAY 05Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 06Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 07Omaha, NESlowdown (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 08Fort Collins, COWashington’s (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 10Boise, IDKnitting Factory Concert House (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 11Seattle, WAShowbox (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 12Vancouver, BCVogue Theatre (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 13Portland, ORRoseland Theatre (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 15San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom (Destroy Boys supporting)
MAY 16Los Angeles, CAThe Novo (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 17Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory OC (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 19Phoenix, AZThe Pressroom (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 20Albuquerque, NMSunshine Theater (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 22Dallas, TXThe HiFi Dallas (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 23Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 24San Antonio, TXAztec Theater (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 26Nashville, TXBrooklyn Bowl (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 27Louisville, KYMercury Ballroom (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 29Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore (Drug Church supporting)
MAY 30Stroudsburg, PASherman Theater (Drug Church supporting)