Texas rockers Sparta have announced they will be releasing a new record this April. The record is called Trust The River and is due out April 10, 2020 on Dine Alone Records. They released a single from the new record, see below to view "Empty Houses". The band will also be touring this spring, see below.
+
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|4/23
|San Francisco CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|4/24
|Los Angeles CA
|Troubadour
|4/25
|San Diego CA
|Soda Bar
|4/29
|New York NY
|Mercury Lounge
|4/30
|New York NY
|Mercury Lounge
|5/1
|Philadelphia PA
|Boot & Saddle
|5/2
|Philadelphia PA
|Boot & Saddle
|5/3
|Somerville MA
|ONCE Ballroom
|5/8
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)
|5/9
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)
|5/10
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)