Sparta: “Empty Houses”

Sparta
by Universal Music Group Videos

Texas rockers Sparta have announced they will be releasing a new record this April. The record is called Trust The River and is due out April 10, 2020 on Dine Alone Records. They released a single from the new record, see below to view "Empty Houses". The band will also be touring this spring, see below.

+

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
4/23San Francisco CABottom of the Hill
4/24Los Angeles CATroubadour
4/25San Diego CASoda Bar
4/29New York NYMercury Lounge
4/30New York NYMercury Lounge
5/1Philadelphia PABoot & Saddle
5/2Philadelphia PABoot & Saddle
5/3Somerville MAONCE Ballroom
5/8Austin, TXMohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)
5/9Austin, TXMohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)
5/10Austin, TXMohawk (w/ Emily Davis & The Murder Police and Crystal Rippers)