Videos 2 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

Multi-instrumentalist Clint Westwood has released a new video for his cover of NOFX's "Linoleum." The track comes off of the upcoming re-master and re-release of his 2017 album Young and Dumb, featuring folk-punk covers of classic 90's punk tracks. The re-release is due out March 6th via Mannequin Vanity Records.