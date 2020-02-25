Multi-instrumentalist Clint Westwood has released a new video for his cover of NOFX's "Linoleum." The track comes off of the upcoming re-master and re-release of his 2017 album Young and Dumb, featuring folk-punk covers of classic 90's punk tracks. The re-release is due out March 6th via Mannequin Vanity Records.
Previous StoryBite Me Bambi release new video
Next StoryAlice Bag to release new album
Clint Westwood releases video for "Linoleum" from "Young and Dumb" punk covers album
Fat Mike starting sexuality advice podcast
Jera On Air announce 2020 festival line up
Slam Dunk Festival announces next round of bands
Fat announces 2020 releases including NOFX, Suicide Machines, Bad Cop/BadCop
Rock the Castle announce 2020 festival line up
Circle Jerks to play 'Punk in Drublic' Europe and maybe more dates
Fat Mike to release Cokie the Clown throbblehead
Producer Steven Kravac releases solo album as Steven Bradley
Fat Mike featured on Amoeba’s ‘What’s In My Bag?’