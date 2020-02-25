Charmpit release “Wild Wild Westfield” video, announce UK tour dates

Charmpit
by Tours

Charmpit have released a video for their single “Wild Wild Westfield” off of Cause A Stir out April 3 on Specialist Subject Records. The band have also announced a UK tour for April. Charmpit released Jelly in 2017 on Keroleen Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 11Florence Park CentreOxford, UK
Apr 12The ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 13Retro BarManchester, UK
Apr 14The MixBirmingham, UK
Apr 15Base CampMiddlesbrough, UK
Apr 16Star and ShadowNewcastle, UK
Apr 17Glasgow Autonomous SpaceGlasgow, UK
Apr 18Leith DepotEdinburgh, UK
Apr 19Fulford ArmsYork, UK
Apr 20Rough TradeNottingham, UK
Apr 22Rough Trade EastLondon, UK
Apr 24The HobbitSouthampton, UK