Charmpit have released a video for their single “Wild Wild Westfield” off of Cause A Stir out April 3 on Specialist Subject Records. The band have also announced a UK tour for April. Charmpit released Jelly in 2017 on Keroleen Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 11
|Florence Park Centre
|Oxford, UK
|Apr 12
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 13
|Retro Bar
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 14
|The Mix
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 15
|Base Camp
|Middlesbrough, UK
|Apr 16
|Star and Shadow
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 17
|Glasgow Autonomous Space
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 18
|Leith Depot
|Edinburgh, UK
|Apr 19
|Fulford Arms
|York, UK
|Apr 20
|Rough Trade
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 22
|Rough Trade East
|London, UK
|Apr 24
|The Hobbit
|Southampton, UK