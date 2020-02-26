Comeback Kid are celebrating their 20-year anniversary with some shows in Asia this spring. These dates join their May festival run in Europe. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 28
|Hammersonic Festival
|Jakarta, ID
|Mar 29
|Punkredible Festival
|Tokyo, JP
|Apr 01
|123 Block
|Manila, PH
|Apr 02
|Arcan
|Ho Chi Min City, VN
|Apr 03
|Skyark Event Center
|Kuala Lumpur, MY
|Apr 04
|Aliwal Arts Center
|Singapore, SG
|Apr 05
|Brownstone Studio
|Bangkok, TH
|May 17
|Sporthalle Wandsbek
|Hamburg, DE
|May 23
|Temple Newsam
|Leeds, UK
|May 24
|Hatfield Park
|Hatfield, UK
|May 28
|Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE