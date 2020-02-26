Comeback Kid announce tour dates in Asia

by Tours

Comeback Kid are celebrating their 20-year anniversary with some shows in Asia this spring. These dates join their May festival run in Europe. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 28Hammersonic FestivalJakarta, ID
Mar 29Punkredible FestivalTokyo, JP
Apr 01123 BlockManila, PH
Apr 02ArcanHo Chi Min City, VN
Apr 03Skyark Event CenterKuala Lumpur, MY
Apr 04Aliwal Arts CenterSingapore, SG
Apr 05Brownstone StudioBangkok, TH
May 17Sporthalle WandsbekHamburg, DE
May 23Temple NewsamLeeds, UK
May 24Hatfield ParkHatfield, UK
May 28Kulturzentrum SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE