The Methadones announce two reunion shows for 2020

The Methadones
Contributed by jasonic, Posted by

Pop-punks The Methadones have announced they will be reuniting for two shows in the coming months. First will be this May in support of Dan Vapid & The Cheats in St Louis. The second will be at Punk Rock Raduno 5 in Italy this coming July (where Vapid acts …the Cheats and The Mopes will also be pefrorming). You can check out the available details of both events below.

DateVenueCity
May 29Red FlagSt Louis, MO
Jul 16-19Punk Rock RadunoBergamo, IT