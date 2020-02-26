The Methadones announce two reunion shows for 2020

Contributed by jasonic, Posted by Jeff Sorley
Pop-punks The Methadones have announced they will be reuniting for two shows in the coming months. First will be this May in support of Dan Vapid & The Cheats in St Louis. The second will be at Punk Rock Raduno 5 in Italy this coming July (where Vapid acts …the Cheats and The Mopes will also be pefrorming). You can check out the available details of both events below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 29
|Red Flag
|St Louis, MO
|Jul 16-19
|Punk Rock Raduno
|Bergamo, IT