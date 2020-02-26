Lost Love's Guilhem releasing solo LP 'Born & Bored'

With more than 500 shows with his pop-punk outfit Lost Love under his belt, Guilhem Benard's finally launching his first solo full-length. Billed as the mononymous Guilhem , the singer/songwriter is releasing Born & Bored independently on March 2. The Montreal-based artist is following up a pair of earlier solo EPs, 2017's Sings Songs of Lost Love and 2018's Bad Art . You can stream the 10-song record, recorded as a full-band, in its entirety now at Bandcamp .

<a href="http://guilhem.bandcamp.com/album/born-bored">Born & Bored by Guilhem</a>

Guilhem recorded Born & Bored at Mountain City Studio with Adrian Popovich (Solids, PRIORS) engineering and Hugo Mudie (The Sainte Catharines) producing. The artist commented on the record:

In this album, I talk about stressful stuff, hopeful stuff, depressing stuff, death and love. The excitement of feeling young and the disappointment of being bored.

Guilhem will support *Born & Bored* with a March and April tour of Quebec and the Maritimes. You can find the full routing below. Lost Love last released the EP Glenn Spaghetti Legs [EP] on Germany's Uncle M Records. It followed the band's 2019 Stomp Records LP, Good Luck Rassco.

