Lost Love's Guilhem releasing solo LP 'Born & Bored'

With more than 500 shows with his pop-punk outfit Lost Love under his belt, Guilhem Benard's finally launching his first solo full-length. Billed as the mononymous Guilhem, the singer/songwriter is releasing Born & Bored independently on March 2. The Montreal-based artist is following up a pair of earlier solo EPs, 2017's Sings Songs of Lost Love and 2018's Bad Art. You can stream the 10-song record, recorded as a full-band, in its entirety now at Bandcamp.
Guilhem recorded Born & Bored at Mountain City Studio with Adrian Popovich (Solids, PRIORS) engineering and Hugo Mudie (The Sainte Catharines) producing. The artist commented on the record:
In this album, I talk about stressful stuff, hopeful stuff, depressing stuff, death and love. The excitement of feeling young and the disappointment of being bored.
Guilhem will support *Born & Bored* with a March and April tour of Quebec and the Maritimes. You can find the full routing below. Lost Love last released the EP Glenn Spaghetti Legs [EP] on Germany's Uncle M Records. It followed the band's 2019 Stomp Records LP, Good Luck Rassco.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 11th
|Rimouski, QC
|Le Bien, Le Malt
|March 12th
|Halifax, NS
|House Show
|March 13th
|St. John, NB
|Taco Pica
|March 14th
|Moncton, NB
|C'est La Vie
|March 15th
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Farm Center
|April 3rd
|Amqui, QC
|Brasserie La Captive
|April 16th
|Matane, QC
|La Fabrique
