Lost Love's Guilhem releasing solo LP 'Born & Bored'

Guilhem
With more than 500 shows with his pop-punk outfit Lost Love under his belt, Guilhem Benard's finally launching his first solo full-length. Billed as the mononymous Guilhem, the singer/songwriter is releasing Born & Bored independently on March 2. The Montreal-based artist is following up a pair of earlier solo EPs, 2017's Sings Songs of Lost Love and 2018's Bad Art. You can stream the 10-song record, recorded as a full-band, in its entirety now at Bandcamp.

 

Guilhem recorded Born & Bored at Mountain City Studio with Adrian Popovich (Solids, PRIORS) engineering and Hugo Mudie (The Sainte Catharines) producing. The artist commented on the record:

In this album, I talk about stressful stuff, hopeful stuff, depressing stuff, death and love. The excitement of feeling young and the disappointment of being bored.

Guilhem will support *Born & Bored* with a March and April tour of Quebec and the Maritimes. You can find the full routing below. Lost Love last released the EP Glenn Spaghetti Legs [EP] on Germany's Uncle M Records. It followed the band's 2019 Stomp Records LP, Good Luck Rassco.

DateCityVenue
March 11thRimouski, QCLe Bien, Le Malt
March 12thHalifax, NSHouse Show
March 13thSt. John, NBTaco Pica
March 14thMoncton, NBC'est La Vie
March 15thCharlottetown, PEIFarm Center
April 3rdAmqui, QCBrasserie La Captive
April 16thMatane, QCLa Fabrique

 

