Alice Bag will be touring this spring and summer with Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida, Bikini Kill, and Bacchae on select dates. She will be releasing a new album this April. Alice Bag released Blueprint in 2018 on Don Giovanni Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|Black Lab
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 07
|Queens Of Noise Festival
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 15
|Bootleg Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida)
|Apr 25
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|May 12
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD (w/Bikini Kill)
|May 13
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Bikini Kill)
|May 14
|Wang Theatre
|Boston, MA (w/Bikini Kill)
|May 16
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/Bikini Kill)
|May 21
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 18
|Libera Awards
|New York City, NY
|Jun 19
|Asbury Brewery
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jun 20
|Trans Pecos
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jul 12
|Burger Boogaloo
|Oakland, CA
|Jul 15
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/ Bacchae)
|Jul 16
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH (w/ Bacchae)
|Jul 17
|Now That's Class
|Cleveland, OH (w/ Bacchae)
|Jul 18
|Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Bacchae)
|Aug 05
|The Moth
|London, UK
|Aug 06
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 07
|Rebellion Fest
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 29
|The Paramount
|Los Angeles, CA