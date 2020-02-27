Alice Bag announces tour dates (US and UK)

Alice Bag
by Tours

Alice Bag will be touring this spring and summer with Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida, Bikini Kill, and Bacchae on select dates. She will be releasing a new album this April. Alice Bag released Blueprint in 2018 on Don Giovanni Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06Black LabVancouver, BC
Mar 07Queens Of Noise FestivalSeattle, WA
Mar 15Bootleg TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida)
Apr 25Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
May 12The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD (w/Bikini Kill)
May 13Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/Bikini Kill)
May 14Wang TheatreBoston, MA (w/Bikini Kill)
May 16Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/Bikini Kill)
May 21Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
Jun 18Libera AwardsNew York City, NY
Jun 19Asbury BreweryAsbury Park, NJ
Jun 20Trans PecosBrooklyn, NY
Jul 12Burger BoogalooOakland, CA
Jul 15Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/ Bacchae)
Jul 16Ace of CupsColumbus, OH (w/ Bacchae)
Jul 17Now That's ClassCleveland, OH (w/ Bacchae)
Jul 18Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA (w/ Bacchae)
Aug 05The MothLondon, UK
Aug 06Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Aug 07Rebellion FestBlackpool, UK
Aug 29The ParamountLos Angeles, CA