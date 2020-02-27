Chicago based punk/alternative band Airstream Futures is releasing a new album today. The album is called Le Feu Et Le Sable and is on sale now, click here to grab yourself a copy on 150 Transparent Yellow / Orange or 150 Red. See below to listen to the full stream. To coincide with the release Little Rocket Records is holding a contest to win a Test Press of the new album, to enter the drawing, go to Little Rocket Records Facebook page and submit the answer in a message to this question, Who was the bass player who played on Airstream Futures 7” Single “If I”, released on Little Rocket Records?, please include your email address to enter.

The band will be celebrating the release of the album and their guitarist, Jeff Dean's Birthday with a record release show on March 1st at Emporium Wicker Park in Chicago, IL. Click here to view the Facebook event page.