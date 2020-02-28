In a press-release Thomson commented on the tune:

"'Karma' is a song about a person being so blissfully unaware that they float through life, with things easily falling in their lap - and in turn that ease and confidence then pushes people close away. It's kind of about some people I know and kind of not. This should be easy, you just want to love me!"

The Foundation is Thomson's pop-rock vehicle and the stylistic counterpoint to his long-running London, Ontario punk act Single Mothers. The group's currently on the road supporting Pup in the States, with Canadian dates alongside Dashboard Confessional scheduled for May.

