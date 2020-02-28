The Drew Thomson Foundation shares “Karma” video

The Drew Thomson Foundation
by Music

The Drew Thomson Foundation has a new video online featuring "Karma," a track from the group's self-titled, Dine Alone-released 2019 full-length. You can check it, and the band's upcoming tour dates supporting PUP and later Dashboard Confessional, below.

In a press-release Thomson commented on the tune:

"'Karma' is a song about a person being so blissfully unaware that they float through life, with things easily falling in their lap - and in turn that ease and confidence then pushes people close away. It's kind of about some people I know and kind of not. This should be easy, you just want to love me!"

The Foundation is Thomson's pop-rock vehicle and the stylistic counterpoint to his long-running London, Ontario punk act Single Mothers. The group's currently on the road supporting Pup in the States, with Canadian dates alongside Dashboard Confessional scheduled for May.

DateCityVenueSupport
02/28/20 FriHOUSTON, TXWhite Oak Music Hallw/ PUP
02/29/20 SatDALLAS, TXCanton Hallw/ PUP
03/01/20 SunAUSTIN, TXEmo'sw/ PUP
03/02/20 MoNOKLAHOMA CITY, OKTower Theatrew/ PUP
03/04/20 WedOMAHA, NEWaiting Roomw/ PUP
03/05/20 ThuDENVER, COOgdenw/ PUP
03/06/20 FriSALT LAKE CITY, UTThe Complexw/ PUP
03/08/20 SunTACOMA, WAElks Templew/ PUP
03/09/20 MonSEATTLE, WANeptunew/ PUP
03/10/20 TuePORTLAND, ORRoselandw/ PUP
03/11/20 WedEUGENE, ORSessions Music Hallw/ PUP
03/13/20 FriSACRAMENTO, CAAce of Spadesw/ PUP
03/14/20 SatSAN FRANCISCO, CAThe Regencyw/ PUP
05/24/20 SunVANCOUVER, BCCommodore Ballroomw/ Dashboard Confessional
05/25/20 MonEDMONTON, ABMyer Horowitz Theatrew/ Dashboard Confessional
05/26/20 TueCALGARY, ABBella Concert Hallw/ Dashboard Confessional
05/28/20 ThuWINNIPEG, MBThe Garrickw/ Dashboard Confessional
05/30/20 SatMONTRALl, QCCorona Theatrew/ Dashboard Confessional
05/31/20 SunQUEBEC CITY, QCImpérial Bellw/ Dashboard Confessional
06/02/20 TueWATERLOO, ONMaxwell’s Concertsw/ Dashboard Confessional
06/03/20 WedLONDON, ONLondon Music Hallw/ Dashboard Confessional
06/05/20 FriTORONTO, ONDanforth Music Hallw/ Dashboard Confessional
06/06/20 SatTORONTO, ONDanforth Music Hallw/ Dashboard Confessional
06/07/20 SunOSHAWA, ONThe Music Hallw/ Dashboard Confessional

 

 

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.