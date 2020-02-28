The Drew Thomson Foundation has a new video online featuring "Karma," a track from the group's self-titled, Dine Alone-released 2019 full-length. You can check it, and the band's upcoming tour dates supporting PUP and later Dashboard Confessional, below.
In a press-release Thomson commented on the tune:
"'Karma' is a song about a person being so blissfully unaware that they float through life, with things easily falling in their lap - and in turn that ease and confidence then pushes people close away. It's kind of about some people I know and kind of not. This should be easy, you just want to love me!"
The Foundation is Thomson's pop-rock vehicle and the stylistic counterpoint to his long-running London, Ontario punk act Single Mothers. The group's currently on the road supporting Pup in the States, with Canadian dates alongside Dashboard Confessional scheduled for May.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Support
|02/28/20 Fri
|HOUSTON, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|w/ PUP
|02/29/20 Sat
|DALLAS, TX
|Canton Hall
|w/ PUP
|03/01/20 Sun
|AUSTIN, TX
|Emo's
|w/ PUP
|03/02/20 MoN
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
|Tower Theatre
|w/ PUP
|03/04/20 Wed
|OMAHA, NE
|Waiting Room
|w/ PUP
|03/05/20 Thu
|DENVER, CO
|Ogden
|w/ PUP
|03/06/20 Fri
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT
|The Complex
|w/ PUP
|03/08/20 Sun
|TACOMA, WA
|Elks Temple
|w/ PUP
|03/09/20 Mon
|SEATTLE, WA
|Neptune
|w/ PUP
|03/10/20 Tue
|PORTLAND, OR
|Roseland
|w/ PUP
|03/11/20 Wed
|EUGENE, OR
|Sessions Music Hall
|w/ PUP
|03/13/20 Fri
|SACRAMENTO, CA
|Ace of Spades
|w/ PUP
|03/14/20 Sat
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|The Regency
|w/ PUP
|05/24/20 Sun
|VANCOUVER, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|05/25/20 Mon
|EDMONTON, AB
|Myer Horowitz Theatre
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|05/26/20 Tue
|CALGARY, AB
|Bella Concert Hall
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|05/28/20 Thu
|WINNIPEG, MB
|The Garrick
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|05/30/20 Sat
|MONTRALl, QC
|Corona Theatre
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|05/31/20 Sun
|QUEBEC CITY, QC
|Impérial Bell
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|06/02/20 Tue
|WATERLOO, ON
|Maxwell’s Concerts
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|06/03/20 Wed
|LONDON, ON
|London Music Hall
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|06/05/20 Fri
|TORONTO, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|06/06/20 Sat
|TORONTO, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
|06/07/20 Sun
|OSHAWA, ON
|The Music Hall
|w/ Dashboard Confessional
