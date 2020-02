, Posted by 16 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Circle Jerks have expanded their reunion tour and will now play Japan with Cro-Mags. On November 20 they play Tokyo at Club Seata. On November 22, they play Kobe at Harbor studio. The tour is billed as 40 Years of Group Sex,. We'll let you know when more dates are announced.