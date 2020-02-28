METZ cover The Cramps for the new Three One G comp

Revolver recently premiered a METZ cover of The Cramps' 1983 tune "Call of the Wighat." It's the Toronto noise-punk trio's contribution to Really Bad Music for Really Bad People , a Cramps tribute that will serve as the 100th release from San Diego label Three One G. You can stream the track below.
In a statement to the magazine METZ guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins commented:
"They were a singular force and to mimic or attempt to replicate their sound is a complete fools errand. So why do a Cramps cover you ask? Good question. Our intention from the outset — and the entire point of this compilation series — was to reimagine and recontextualize the music, destroy and rebuild, not ape or do a 'straight cover.' It was a fun way to pay respect to a band we all love without, we hope, doing them a disservice. Long live the Cramps."
METZ recently released a b-sides and rarities collection on Sub Pop Records titled Automat. It followed the band's last proper full-length, 2017's Strange Peace .
Really Bad Music for Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G Tracklist
- Child Bite “TV Set”
- Metz “Call of the Wighat”
- Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller “I Was a Teenage Werewolf”
- Chelsea Wolfe “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang”
- Sonido de la Frontera “Zombie Dance”
- Qui “New Kind of Kick”
- Zeus! feat. Mike Patton “Human Fly”
- Retox “Garbageman”
- Magic Witch Cookbox “People Ain’t No Good”
- Microwaves “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk”
- Daughters “What’s Inside a Girl”
- Panicker “I’m Cramped”
