METZ cover The Cramps for the new Three One G comp

In a statement to the magazine METZ guitarist/vocalist Alex Edkins commented:

"They were a singular force and to mimic or attempt to replicate their sound is a complete fools errand. So why do a Cramps cover you ask? Good question. Our intention from the outset — and the entire point of this compilation series — was to reimagine and recontextualize the music, destroy and rebuild, not ape or do a 'straight cover.' It was a fun way to pay respect to a band we all love without, we hope, doing them a disservice. Long live the Cramps."

METZ recently released a b-sides and rarities collection on Sub Pop Records titled Automat. It followed the band's last proper full-length, 2017's Strange Peace .

Really Bad Music for Really Bad People: The Cramps as Heard Through the Meat Grinder of Three One G Tracklist

Child Bite “TV Set” Metz “Call of the Wighat” Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” Chelsea Wolfe “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang” Sonido de la Frontera “Zombie Dance” Qui “New Kind of Kick” Zeus! feat. Mike Patton “Human Fly” Retox “Garbageman” Magic Witch Cookbox “People Ain’t No Good” Microwaves “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk” Daughters “What’s Inside a Girl” Panicker “I’m Cramped”

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.