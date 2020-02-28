Two of PUP's music videos on Prism Prize longlist

PUP’s videos for “Kids” and “Free At Last” are on the longlist for the 2020 Prism Prize. Both videos were directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and produced by Amanda Fotes. The Prism Prize is given to a Canadian band or artist who has created a music video that is deemed creative, original, and innovative. The longlist is made up of 20 videos and will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 on April 2 with the winner being announced on May 11. The winner of the grand prize will receive $20,000. PUP is currently on tour in North America and released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records. Check out PUP’s videos and the full longlist below.
2020 Prism Prize Longlist
Alaskan Tapes – “And, We Disappear” - Meredith Hama-Brown
BAMBII ft. Pamputtae – “NITEVISION” - BAMBII & Kostadin Kolev
Basia Bulat – “Your Girl” - Brian Dale Sokolowski
Cartel Madras – “Goonda Gold” - Bhaveek Makan & Jashan Makan
Clairmont The Second – “Brick” - Clairmont The Second
Daniel Caesar ft. Koffee – “CYANIDE REMIX” - Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown
Debby Friday – “Fatal” - Debby Friday & Ryan Ermacora
DOOMSQUAD – “General Hum” - Zak Tatham
iskwē – “Breaking Down” - Jessica Lea Fleming
Jeremy Dutcher – “Mehcinut” - Chandler Levack & Jeremy Dutcher
Jessie Reyez – “Far Away” - Peter Huang
Jordan Klassen – “Virtuous Circle” - Farhad Ghaderi
Mac DeMarco – “Here Comes The Cowboy” - Cole Kush
Orville Peck – “Dead of Night” - Michael Maxxis
PUP – “Free at Last” - PUP, Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, Amanda Fotes
PUP – “Kids” - Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
Said The Whale – “Record Shop” - Johnny Jansen
Sam Tudor – “Joseph in the Bathroom” - Lucas Hrubizna
Shad – “The Stone Throwers (Gone in a Blink)” - Matthew Progress
Shay Lia – “Good Together” – CARAZ