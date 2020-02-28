Two of PUP's music videos on Prism Prize longlist

PUP’s videos for “Kids” and “Free At Last” are on the longlist for the 2020 Prism Prize. Both videos were directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and produced by Amanda Fotes. The Prism Prize is given to a Canadian band or artist who has created a music video that is deemed creative, original, and innovative. The longlist is made up of 20 videos and will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 on April 2 with the winner being announced on May 11. The winner of the grand prize will receive $20,000. PUP is currently on tour in North America and released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records. Check out PUP’s videos and the full longlist below.