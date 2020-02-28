Two of PUP's music videos on Prism Prize longlist

by Rise

PUP’s videos for “Kids” and “Free At Last” are on the longlist for the 2020 Prism Prize. Both videos were directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and produced by Amanda Fotes. The Prism Prize is given to a Canadian band or artist who has created a music video that is deemed creative, original, and innovative. The longlist is made up of 20 videos and will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 on April 2 with the winner being announced on May 11. The winner of the grand prize will receive $20,000. PUP is currently on tour in North America and released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records. Check out PUP’s videos and the full longlist below.

2020 Prism Prize Longlist

Alaskan Tapes – “And, We Disappear” - Meredith Hama-Brown

BAMBII ft. Pamputtae – “NITEVISION” - BAMBII & Kostadin Kolev

Basia Bulat – “Your Girl” - Brian Dale Sokolowski

Cartel Madras – “Goonda Gold” - Bhaveek Makan & Jashan Makan

Clairmont The Second – “Brick” - Clairmont The Second

Daniel Caesar ft. Koffee – “CYANIDE REMIX” - Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown

Debby Friday – “Fatal” - Debby Friday & Ryan Ermacora

DOOMSQUAD – “General Hum” - Zak Tatham

iskwē – “Breaking Down” - Jessica Lea Fleming

Jeremy Dutcher – “Mehcinut” - Chandler Levack & Jeremy Dutcher

Jessie Reyez – “Far Away” - Peter Huang

Jordan Klassen – “Virtuous Circle” - Farhad Ghaderi

Mac DeMarco – “Here Comes The Cowboy” - Cole Kush

Orville Peck – “Dead of Night” - Michael Maxxis

PUP – “Free at Last” - PUP, Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, Amanda Fotes

PUP – “Kids” - Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

Said The Whale – “Record Shop” - Johnny Jansen

Sam Tudor – “Joseph in the Bathroom” - Lucas Hrubizna

Shad – “The Stone Throwers (Gone in a Blink)” - Matthew Progress

Shay Lia – “Good Together” – CARAZ