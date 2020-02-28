Pretty Matty share “Why Not Be Something That You Are?” from split with Sad Baxter

Pretty Matty share "Why Not Be Something That You Are?" from split with Sad Baxter
by Music

Toronto power-pop act Pretty Matty are set to share a split 7" release with Nashville duo Sad Baxter on Head 2 Wall Records. You can preview Matty's side, a whirlwind of an East Bay-styled, guitar-driven punk song now at Bandcamp. The split arrives March 6, with the bands pairing up for a mini-tour hitting Cincinnati, Columbus, and Nashville in support.

The 45 follows a recent solo set that Matty Morand recorded with Ian Shelton of the Seattle power-violence outfit Regional Justice Center. As a full band, Pretty Matty last released their self-titled debut full length on Get Better Records in 2019. Sad Baxter issued the So Happy EP in 2018, with a few digital singles arriving online in the year since.

Pretty Matty/Sad Baxter Tour

DateCityVenue
3/11CHICAGOSleeping Villiage (just Sad Baxter!)
3/12CINCINNATIUrban Artifact
3/13COLUMBUSCafe Bourbon Street
3/14NASHVILLEDrkmttr Collective

 

This story is part of a reporting partnership between Punknews.org and Some Party, a weekly newsletter covering independent Canadian rock music. Subscribe at someparty.ca.