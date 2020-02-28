Toronto power-pop act Pretty Matty are set to share a split 7" release with Nashville duo Sad Baxter on Head 2 Wall Records . You can preview Matty's side, a whirlwind of an East Bay-styled, guitar-driven punk song now at Bandcamp . The split arrives March 6, with the bands pairing up for a mini-tour hitting Cincinnati, Columbus, and Nashville in support.

<a href="http://prettymatty.com/album/pretty-matty-sad-baxter-split">PRETTY MATTY / SAD BAXTER SPLIT by Pretty Matty</a>

The 45 follows a recent solo set that Matty Morand recorded with Ian Shelton of the Seattle power-violence outfit Regional Justice Center. As a full band, Pretty Matty last released their self-titled debut full length on Get Better Records in 2019. Sad Baxter issued the So Happy EP in 2018, with a few digital singles arriving online in the year since.

Pretty Matty/Sad Baxter Tour

