Anti-Queens announce lineup change

This is an emotional day for me - tonight will be my last performance with @theantiqueens. I would have never thought that at this stage in my life I could say that I've been in a signed rock & roll band, making records & touring internationally. I've had some real amazing times with these people & am forever grateful for the experiences we've had together. I wish them the best of luck going forward #Repost @theantiqueens (@get_repost) ・・・ It is with heavy hearts that we announce tonight will be our last show with our insanely talented friend @dallasconte on the drums. Not only is Dallas one of the best drummers this world will ever see, she is also a brilliant artist and has chosen to focus on her dream career of slaying in the world of tattooing. We have nothing but love for this amazing woman and we are so grateful to have had the chance to write, perform and tour the world together. This was a mutual decision for both parties and we are going to miss the hell out of her. So with that, let's rock harder than ever tonight at The Horseshoe Tavern! Show us what you got Toronto!! PLEASE NOTE: We have a lot of exciting things coming up and this will not be affecting our tour schedule - Stay Tuned Love, AQ Photo by @photobrent

