Less Than Jake have announced a fall European tour. The Suicide Machines, Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, and Elvis Jackson will be playing support on select dates. Less Than Jake will be touring the U.S and Canada on their co-headlining tour with Lagwagon this May. The band released their EP Sound the Alarm in 2017 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 14
|Gibus
|Paris, FR (w/The Suicide Machines)
|Oct 15
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL (w/The Suicide Machines)
|Oct 16
|Hangar 27
|Edegem, BE (w/The Suicide Machines)
|Oct 17
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 18
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 20
|Z-Bau
|Nuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 21
|Backstage
|Munich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 22
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 23
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 24
|Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 25
|S036
|Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
|Oct 27
|Stary Klasztor
|Wroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 28
|Futurum
|Prague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 29
|A38
|Budapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 30
|Kino Siska
|Ljubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 02
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 03
|Bloom
|Mezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 04
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 05
|Connexion
|Toulouse, FR