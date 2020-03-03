Less Than Jake announce Fall tour (EU)

by Pure Noise Tours

Less Than Jake have announced a fall European tour. The Suicide Machines, Tequila and the Sunrise Gang, and Elvis Jackson will be playing support on select dates. Less Than Jake will be touring the U.S and Canada on their co-headlining tour with Lagwagon this May. The band released their EP Sound the Alarm in 2017 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 14GibusParis, FR (w/The Suicide Machines)
Oct 15MelkwegAmsterdam, NL (w/The Suicide Machines)
Oct 16Hangar 27Edegem, BE (w/The Suicide Machines)
Oct 17Live Music HallCologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 18SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 20Z-BauNuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 21BackstageMunich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 22FelsenkellerLeipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 23GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 24FaustHanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 25S036Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang)
Oct 27Stary KlasztorWroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 28FuturumPrague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 29A38Budapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 30Kino SiskaLjubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 02Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 03BloomMezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 04DynamoZurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 05ConnexionToulouse, FR