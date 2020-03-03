Armor For Sleep announce tour (US)

Armor For Sleep announce tour (US)
by Warner Music Group Tours

New Jersey-based rockers Armor For Sleep have announced a tour for the 15th anniversary of their album What to Do When You Are Dead released in 2005 on Equal Vision Records. Armor For Sleep officially disbanded in 2009. They reunited in 2012 to play a handful of shows and embarked on a small tour for the 10th anniversary of What to Do When You Are Dead in 2015. Their 15th anniversary tour will take place in the summer around the United States. Armor For Sleep released Smile for Them in 2007 on Sire. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 18Baltimore Sound StageBaltimore, MD
Jun 19Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
Jun 20Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Jun 25The NileMesa, AZ
Jun 26TroubadourLos Angeles, CA
Jun 27The Glass HousePomona, CA
Jun 28Slim’sSan Francisco, CA
Jul 09Rex TheatrePittsburgh, PA
Jul 10Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Jul 11TlaPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 23DadaDallas, TX
Jul 24BarracudaAustin, TX
Jul 25Warehouse Live StudioHouston, TX
Aug 07The Basement EastNashville, TN
Aug 08The Masquerade Hell StageAtlanta, GA
Aug 09The SocialOrlando, FL
Aug 13The ShelterDetroit, MI
Aug 14MetroChicago, IL
Aug 15Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN