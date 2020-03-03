New Jersey-based rockers Armor For Sleep have announced a tour for the 15th anniversary of their album What to Do When You Are Dead released in 2005 on Equal Vision Records. Armor For Sleep officially disbanded in 2009. They reunited in 2012 to play a handful of shows and embarked on a small tour for the 10th anniversary of What to Do When You Are Dead in 2015. Their 15th anniversary tour will take place in the summer around the United States. Armor For Sleep released Smile for Them in 2007 on Sire. Check out the dates below.