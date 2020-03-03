New Jersey-based rockers Armor For Sleep have announced a tour for the 15th anniversary of their album What to Do When You Are Dead released in 2005 on Equal Vision Records. Armor For Sleep officially disbanded in 2009. They reunited in 2012 to play a handful of shows and embarked on a small tour for the 10th anniversary of What to Do When You Are Dead in 2015. Their 15th anniversary tour will take place in the summer around the United States. Armor For Sleep released Smile for Them in 2007 on Sire. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 18
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 19
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY
|Jun 20
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Jun 25
|The Nile
|Mesa, AZ
|Jun 26
|Troubadour
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 27
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Jun 28
|Slim’s
|San Francisco, CA
|Jul 09
|Rex Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 10
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Jul 11
|Tla
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 23
|Dada
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 24
|Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|Jul 25
|Warehouse Live Studio
|Houston, TX
|Aug 07
|The Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 08
|The Masquerade Hell Stage
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 09
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|Aug 13
|The Shelter
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 14
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 15
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN