Big Loser: “Pessimist, For Real”

Big Loser: "Pessimist, For Real"
by Black Numbers Videos

Austin based rock band Big Loser released a music video for their new single "Pessimist, For Real" over at Punk Rock Theory, see below. The track will be off of their upcoming album called Love You, Barely Living, out on April 3rd, 2020 through Black Numbers.

The band will be heading out on tour this spring to promote the album, See below.

Tour Date

DateLocationVenue
April 9thAustin, TXHotel Vegas
April 12thOklahoma, OKHiLo Lounge
April 13thKansas City, KSTBA
April 14thSpringfield, ILDumb Records
April 15thChicago, ILThe Burlington
April 16thWindsor, ONMeteor
April 17thLondon, ONRichmond Tavern
April 18thHamilton, ONDoors: Taco Bar
April 19thToronto, ONBovine Sex Club
April 21stPeterborough, ONThe Garnet
April 23rdOttawa, ONCinqhole
April 24thMontreal, QCBarfly
April 25thQuebec, QCScanner Bistro
April 28thCharlottetown, PEIBaba’s Lounge
April 29thHalifax, NSGus’ Pub
April 30thSt. John, NBTaco Pica
May 1stPortland, METBA
May 2ndBoston, MATBA
May 4thProvidence, RINews Cafe
May 5thNYC, NYPlanet X
May 6thNYC, NYGold Sounds
May 7thPhiladelphia, PATBA
May 8thWashington D.C.TBA
May 10thRichmond, VAGarden Grove Brewery