Austin based rock band Big Loser released a music video for their new single "Pessimist, For Real" over at Punk Rock Theory, see below. The track will be off of their upcoming album called Love You, Barely Living, out on April 3rd, 2020 through Black Numbers.
The band will be heading out on tour this spring to promote the album, See below.
Tour Date
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|April 9th
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|April 12th
|Oklahoma, OK
|HiLo Lounge
|April 13th
|Kansas City, KS
|TBA
|April 14th
|Springfield, IL
|Dumb Records
|April 15th
|Chicago, IL
|The Burlington
|April 16th
|Windsor, ON
|Meteor
|April 17th
|London, ON
|Richmond Tavern
|April 18th
|Hamilton, ON
|Doors: Taco Bar
|April 19th
|Toronto, ON
|Bovine Sex Club
|April 21st
|Peterborough, ON
|The Garnet
|April 23rd
|Ottawa, ON
|Cinqhole
|April 24th
|Montreal, QC
|Barfly
|April 25th
|Quebec, QC
|Scanner Bistro
|April 28th
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Baba’s Lounge
|April 29th
|Halifax, NS
|Gus’ Pub
|April 30th
|St. John, NB
|Taco Pica
|May 1st
|Portland, ME
|TBA
|May 2nd
|Boston, MA
|TBA
|May 4th
|Providence, RI
|News Cafe
|May 5th
|NYC, NY
|Planet X
|May 6th
|NYC, NY
|Gold Sounds
|May 7th
|Philadelphia, PA
|TBA
|May 8th
|Washington D.C.
|TBA
|May 10th
|Richmond, VA
|Garden Grove Brewery