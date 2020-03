, Posted by 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Bandaid Brigade have released a music video for their song “Holding Steady” off of their self-released 2020 debut album, I’m Separate . Bandaid Brigade will be playing this year’s Pouzza Fest in Montreal, Quebec this May along with playing support for The Flatliners along with DUNE RATS for their San Diego show. Check out the video below.