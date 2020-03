Videos 20 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

Iowa trio Rational Anthem swung by Live! from the Rock Room during their just-finished tour and played a few tracks. LFTRR has released a video from the session which includes two songs: "Unimaginary Girlfriend" off of 2013's Whatevermind, and Welcome to Paradise City from their newest LP It's Only Permanent, which was released in November of 2019 via A-F Records