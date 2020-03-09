Melodic punk trio 69 Enfermos have released a new video for their song "Don't." The track comes off of their split with Symphony of Distraction, They Came From Faster Space, which was released in 2018 via Morning Wood Records, and features footage taken from their recent EU tour.

69 Enfermos is also booked for a mini-tour of Brazil in May. You can check out the dates of that, as well as the new video, below.