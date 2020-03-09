The Good Depression announce tour (US)

The Good Depression announce tour (US)
by Tours

Hamilton-based hardcore punk band The Good Depression have announced that they will be heading out on a tour of the United States with one date in Canada this spring. The band also released a music video for “Desperate” off of their 2019 album No Funeral . Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 17Soup of DissentBuffalo, NY
Apr 18Blank SlateCleveland, OH
Apr 19Ram RanchAllston, MA
Apr 20OrlandosBurlingron, VT
Apr 22Gooski’sPittsburgh, PA
Apr 23The SidebarBaltimore, MD
Apr 24Blue Fox BilliardsWinchester, VA
Apr 28Drunk Horse PubFayetteville, NC
May 01TrumbullplexDetriot, MI
May 02Dominion HouseWindsor, ON