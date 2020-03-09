Hamilton-based hardcore punk band The Good Depression have announced that they will be heading out on a tour of the United States with one date in Canada this spring. The band also released a music video for “Desperate” off of their 2019 album No Funeral . Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 17
|Soup of Dissent
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 18
|Blank Slate
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 19
|Ram Ranch
|Allston, MA
|Apr 20
|Orlandos
|Burlingron, VT
|Apr 22
|Gooski’s
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 23
|The Sidebar
|Baltimore, MD
|Apr 24
|Blue Fox Billiards
|Winchester, VA
|Apr 28
|Drunk Horse Pub
|Fayetteville, NC
|May 01
|Trumbullplex
|Detriot, MI
|May 02
|Dominion House
|Windsor, ON