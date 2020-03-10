Days N Daze to release new album on May 1

Days N'' Daze
by

On May 1, Days N'' Daze will release their new album via Fat Wreck Chords. It's called Show Me the Blueprints. You can hear the lead single, "My Darling Dopamine," along with upcoming tour dates, below.

DatecityVenue
20 MarSan Antonio, TX, USFolk Shit Up Fest
18 AprSan Antonio, TX, USThe Rock Box w/ Subhumans
02 MayChicago, IL, USReggie's Rock Club
03 MayMadison, WI, USHigh Noon Saloon
04 MaySt. Paul, MN, USTurf Club
15 MayOberhausen, GermanyPunk In Drublic Fest ( Turbinehalle)
16 MayBoom, BelgiumPunk In Drublic Fest (De Schorre Open Air)
22 MayLondon, UKThe Amersham Arms
23 MayLeeds, UKPunk In Drublic Fest (Slam Dunk Festival North)
24 MayHatfield, UKPunk In Drublic Fest (Slam Dunk Festival South)
29 MayWiesen, AustriaPunk In Drublic Fest (Festivalgelände Wiesen)
30 MayMunich, GermanyPunk In Drublic Fest (Zenith)
31 MayBerlin, GermanyPunk In Drublic Fest (Zitadelle)