Days N Daze to release new album on May 1

by John Gentile
On May 1, Days N'' Daze will release their new album via Fat Wreck Chords. It's called Show Me the Blueprints. You can hear the lead single, "My Darling Dopamine," along with upcoming tour dates, below.
|Date
|city
|Venue
|20 Mar
|San Antonio, TX, US
|Folk Shit Up Fest
|18 Apr
|San Antonio, TX, US
|The Rock Box w/ Subhumans
|02 May
|Chicago, IL, US
|Reggie's Rock Club
|03 May
|Madison, WI, US
|High Noon Saloon
|04 May
|St. Paul, MN, US
|Turf Club
|15 May
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Fest ( Turbinehalle)
|16 May
|Boom, Belgium
|Punk In Drublic Fest (De Schorre Open Air)
|22 May
|London, UK
|The Amersham Arms
|23 May
|Leeds, UK
|Punk In Drublic Fest (Slam Dunk Festival North)
|24 May
|Hatfield, UK
|Punk In Drublic Fest (Slam Dunk Festival South)
|29 May
|Wiesen, Austria
|Punk In Drublic Fest (Festivalgelände Wiesen)
|30 May
|Munich, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Fest (Zenith)
|31 May
|Berlin, Germany
|Punk In Drublic Fest (Zitadelle)