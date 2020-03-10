Amyl and the Sniffers to release live EP

by John Gentile
Australia's Amyl And The Sniffers are going to release a live 7-inch EP. It's called Live at The Croxton and it's out via ATO records on May 1. It's has three tracks: "Control", "Gacked On Anger," and "Shake Ya." The band released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. See the video for "Control" right here.
|Date
|city
|venue
|April 11
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|April 12
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|April 13
|Vancouver, BC, CA
|Rickshaw Theatre
|April 14
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|April 19
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|April 20
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|April 21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|April 23
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|April 24
|Brooklyn, NY
|Rough Trade
|April 25
|Allston, MA
|Great Scott
|April 26
|Montreal, QC
|Foufounes Electriques
|April 28
|Toronto, ON
|Opera House
|April 29
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom
|April 30
|Detroit, MI
|Deluxx Fluxx
|May 1
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|May 2
|St. Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|May 4
|Austin, TX
|Barracuda
|May 5
|Austin, TX
|Barracuda
|May 7
|San Diego, CA
|Belly Up