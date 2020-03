Amyl and the Sniffers to release live EP

19 hours ago by John Gentile

Australia's Amyl And The Sniffers are going to release a live 7-inch EP. It's called Live at The Croxton and it's out via ATO records on May 1. It's has three tracks: "Control", "Gacked On Anger," and "Shake Ya." The band released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. See the video for "Control" right here.