Amyl and the Sniffers to release live EP

Amyl And The Sniffers
by

Australia's Amyl And The Sniffers are going to release a live 7-inch EP. It's called Live at The Croxton and it's out via ATO records on May 1. It's has three tracks: "Control", "Gacked On Anger," and "Shake Ya." The band released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. See the video for "Control" right here.

Datecityvenue
April 11San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
April 12Portland, ORAladdin Theater
April 13Vancouver, BC, CARickshaw Theatre
April 14Seattle, WANeumos
April 19Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
April 20Baltimore, MDOttobar
April 21Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
April 23Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
April 24Brooklyn, NYRough Trade
April 25Allston, MAGreat Scott
April 26Montreal, QCFoufounes Electriques
April 28Toronto, ONOpera House
April 29Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroom
April 30Detroit, MIDeluxx Fluxx
May 1Chicago, ILLincoln Hall
May 2St. Paul, MNTurf Club
May 4Austin, TXBarracuda
May 5Austin, TXBarracuda
May 7San Diego, CABelly Up