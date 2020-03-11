New Jersey punks Nine Eighteen has rebranded under a new name after 15 years. The band is now called Boardwalk Saints and has released a brand new single called "Heartbreak Songs" to start the new chapter of the band's musical progression, see below. The band will be releasing a new album of the same title digitally on March 14th, 2020. Heartbreak Songs was produced by Alex Rosamilia of The Gaslight Anthem.

The band will be playing a record release show for the new release Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at The Stage House Tavern in Scotch Plains, NJ, click here to view show's event page.