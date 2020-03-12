Wire to release second new album of 2020

Wire to release second new album of 2020
by

Wire will release a new album on Record Store Day. The album is called 10:20 and it follows the Mind Have album from earlier this year. You can hear the lead single below.

DateCityVenuye
03.12Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
03.13Boston, MASinclair
03.14Ottawa, ONBronson Centre
03.16Toronto, ONGreat Hall
03.18Austin, TXBarracuda
03.21London, UKIslington Assembly Hall
10.08Victoria, BCCapital Ballroom
10.09Vancouver, BCImperial
10.10Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
10.11Portland, ORStar Theater
10.13San Francisco, CAThe Independent
10.15Solana Beach, CABelly Up
10.16Los Angeles, CAThe Regent
10.17Phoenix, AZThe Crescent Ballroom
10.18Tucson, AZ191 Toole