Wire to release second new album of 2020

by John Gentile
Wire will release a new album on Record Store Day. The album is called 10:20 and it follows the Mind Have album from earlier this year. You can hear the lead single below.
|Date
|City
|Venuye
|03.12
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|03.13
|Boston, MA
|Sinclair
|03.14
|Ottawa, ON
|Bronson Centre
|03.16
|Toronto, ON
|Great Hall
|03.18
|Austin, TX
|Barracuda
|03.21
|London, UK
|Islington Assembly Hall
|10.08
|Victoria, BC
|Capital Ballroom
|10.09
|Vancouver, BC
|Imperial
|10.10
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|10.11
|Portland, OR
|Star Theater
|10.13
|San Francisco, CA
|The Independent
|10.15
|Solana Beach, CA
|Belly Up
|10.16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent
|10.17
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Crescent Ballroom
|10.18
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole