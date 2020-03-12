“When we were writing the songs that would eventually become this record, we had no idea what we were going to do with them. We didn’t know where we were going or what we were going to do next. There were periods of uncertainty that I thought could be the end for us. Unlike previous records, the writing process was slow and inconsistent. Songs would come and go arbitrarily and my patience was getting thinner as time progressed. Because of that, we walked out with four very different songs which express different times and emotions in our lives in a variety of ways. Music always has and always will be therapy for me and a way of expressing things that words alone can’t describe. Each of these four songs is an attempt at capturing one of those waning feelings or memories and reliving a time in my life when things were different; for better or for worse. If nothing else I want this record to serve as a reminder of what’s behind us so we can stay hopeful for the future. Hold onto the great times, persevere through the hard ones, and, above all, remember the feeling.” -Andrew Musalo