Millencolin (South America)

by Epitaph Tours

Swedish punks Millencolin will be continuing their SOS tour by heading back to South America this September. They will be playing a few headlining shows with We Are One Tour and a few dates themselves. We Are One Tour will also have performances by Satanic Surfers, 88 Finger Louie and Makewar. See below for the dates.

DateVenueLocation
Thu, SEP 17Fenac- WeAreOne Tour 2020Novo Hamburgo, Brazil
Fri, SEP 18CWB Hall- WeAreOne Tour 2020Curitiba, Brazil
Sat, SEP 19Tropical Butanta- WeAreOne Tour 2020São Paulo, Brazil
Sun, SEP 20Circo VoadorRio De Janeiro, Brazil
Tue, SEP 22EL TEATRITOComuna 1, Argentina
Wed, SEP 23Blondie- WeAreOne Tour 2020Santiago, Chile
Fri, SEP 25E.E. FestivaLima, Peru
Sat, SEP 26Ace Of Spades - ClubBogotá, Colombia