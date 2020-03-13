Swedish punks Millencolin will be continuing their SOS tour by heading back to South America this September. They will be playing a few headlining shows with We Are One Tour and a few dates themselves. We Are One Tour will also have performances by Satanic Surfers, 88 Finger Louie and Makewar. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Thu, SEP 17
|Fenac- WeAreOne Tour 2020
|Novo Hamburgo, Brazil
|Fri, SEP 18
|CWB Hall- WeAreOne Tour 2020
|Curitiba, Brazil
|Sat, SEP 19
|Tropical Butanta- WeAreOne Tour 2020
|São Paulo, Brazil
|Sun, SEP 20
|Circo Voador
|Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
|Tue, SEP 22
|EL TEATRITO
|Comuna 1, Argentina
|Wed, SEP 23
|Blondie- WeAreOne Tour 2020
|Santiago, Chile
|Fri, SEP 25
|E.E. Festiva
|Lima, Peru
|Sat, SEP 26
|Ace Of Spades - Club
|Bogotá, Colombia