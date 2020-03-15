Sadly, yesterday, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV passed away at age 70. Genesis had been battling leukemia for almost three years. Genesis' daughters, Genesse and Caresse, issued a statement which you can read below. We send our condolecneses to Genesis' family, friends, and fans.

Genesse and Caresse statement Dear friends, family and loving supporters,

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020.

S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving.

Caresse & Genesse P-Orridge

#s/heisher/eforever