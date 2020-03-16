Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce postponed European tour dates

The ladies of Bad Cop/Bad Cop have arrived safely back in the states and have announced the postponed tour dates of their European tour, see below. The dates have been moved to later this fall. All tickets from the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released Warriors in 2017.

DateLocationVenue
27.10Berlin DECassiopeia
28.10Hamburg DEHafenklang
29.10Hannover DEFaust
30.10Antwerp BEKavka
31.10Cologne DEHelios37
01.11Utrecht NLDBS
02.11Wiesbaden DESchlachthof