The ladies of Bad Cop/Bad Cop have arrived safely back in the states and have announced the postponed tour dates of their European tour, see below. The dates have been moved to later this fall. All tickets from the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released Warriors in 2017.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|27.10
|Berlin DE
|Cassiopeia
|28.10
|Hamburg DE
|Hafenklang
|29.10
|Hannover DE
|Faust
|30.10
|Antwerp BE
|Kavka
|31.10
|Cologne DE
|Helios37
|01.11
|Utrecht NL
|DBS
|02.11
|Wiesbaden DE
|Schlachthof