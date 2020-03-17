Promising that this will be the first of new music to be released in the near future, NOFX has premiered a new song/video "I Love You More than I Hate Me."

Via and Instagram post, Fat Mike explains that he "realized today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from our new album which won't be out til sometime this summer, but since everyone's like, stuck at home and bored, I'm just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can all enjoy them before we're all dead."

No word on whether or not this track will feature on the new album, or what other music is in store to be released early. Until then, you can check out the video below, as well as the original Instagram post from Fat Mike.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. 1-800-273-8255