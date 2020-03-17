Dropkick Muphys announce St. Patrick's Day livestream

Dropkick Murphys announced they will be playing a full concert on St. Patrick’s Day that will be free to livestream on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Instagram. The show will begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT and will continue a decades long tradition. The band had to postpone their Boston Blowout shows due to COVID-19 . As of right now, Dropkick Murphys will still be heading out this May with Rancid for their Boston to Berkeley II tour . See the band’s statement below.

Dropkick Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Announcement

Hey everyone!

We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time…For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…

We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!

You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live…

Here’s the details:

DROPKICK MURPHYS LIVE FROM BOSTON THIS TUESDAY – MARCH 17

7pm BOSTON TIME

4pm WEST COAST

11pm LONDON

12am BERLIN

10am SYDNEY

YouTube.com/DropkickMurphys

Twitch.tv/DropkickMurphys

Facebook.com/DropkickMurphys

Instagram.com/DropkickMurphys

This will be a FULL CONCERT !!

We’re excited to entertain you on St. Patrick’s Day – live from Boston

TELL YOUR FRIENDS!!

THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!