Alkaline Trio have released a three-song EP that is available to stream digitally. E.P. will also be available as a seven-inch. The vinyl will have two songs “Minds Like Minefields” and “Radio Violence”. “Smokestack” is only available digitally. Alkaline Trio recently had to postpone their American tour with Bad Religion due to the spread of COVID-19. The band released Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018 on Epitaph Records. Check out the songs below.