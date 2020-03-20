Hey guys! This is the premiere of our new music video for “No Potential”. We were able to bring our family and friends out for a day of fun at the Millennium Family Entertainment Center in Yuba City CA. The business has been around for a while and we always thought that it would be a cool spot to shoot a music video. After talking to Sara, who is part owner of Millennium, she gave us the green light and we came up with the idea for the video. Since it’s a place for games we thought it would be cool to go with a game theme where the bullies come in causing some chaos around the shop. Our good friend Ethan at Atrocious Works who has filmed our previous music videos was the man behind the camera and is always a pleasure to work with. But here it is, we have been anxious to release this song for quite some time and we hope you enjoy it! – Dakota Martin