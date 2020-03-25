Albany based After the Fall's frontman Mike Moak] released a compilation of tracks on the Raw Fish Eyes bandcamp to promote all who can to Stay Home. The compilation features tracks from [[Victory Garden, Male Patterns, Debt Neglector, Smartbomb, Forever Unclean, After the Fall, Social Standards and much much more. see below to check out the comp.
Raw Fish Eyes post "Stay Home" comp
