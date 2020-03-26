Rock band Big Loser released a music video for their track "Blisters". The track is off of their upcoming debut album, Love You, Barely Living, which will be out next week through Black Numbers. See below to view the video.
Tour dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|4/09
|Hotel Vegas
|Austin, TX
|4/12
|HiLo Lounge
|Oklahoma, OK
|4/14
|Dumb Records
|Springfield, IL
|4/15
|The Burlington
|Chicago, IL
|4/16
|Meteor
|Windsor, ON (CA)
|4/17
|Richmond Tavern
|London, ON (CA)
|4/18
|Doors: Taco Bar
|Hamilton, ON (CA)
|4/19
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON (CA)
|4/21
|The Garnet
|Peterborough, ON (CA)
|4/23
|Cinqhole
|Ottawa, ON (CA)
|4/24
|Barfly
|Montreal, QC (CA)
|4/25
|Scanner Bistro
|Quebec, QC (CA)
|4/28
|Baba’s Lounge
|Charlottetown, PEI (CA)
|4/29
|Gus’ Pub
|Halifax, NS (CA)
|4/30
|Taco Pica
|St. John, NB (CA)
|5/02
|Paul's Place
|Beverly, MA
|5/04
|News Café
|Providence, RI
|5/05
|Planet X
|New York, NY
|5/06
|Gold Sounds
|New York, NY
|5/07
|Millhill Basement
|Trenton, NJ
|5/09
|Java Kava Bar
|Winchester, VA
|5/10
|Garden Grove Brewery
|Richmond, VA