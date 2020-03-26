Big Loser: “Blisters”

by Black Numbers Videos

Rock band Big Loser released a music video for their track "Blisters". The track is off of their upcoming debut album, Love You, Barely Living, which will be out next week through Black Numbers. See below to view the video.

Tour dates

DateVenueLocation
4/09Hotel VegasAustin, TX
4/12HiLo LoungeOklahoma, OK
4/14Dumb RecordsSpringfield, IL
4/15The BurlingtonChicago, IL
4/16MeteorWindsor, ON (CA)
4/17Richmond TavernLondon, ON (CA)
4/18Doors: Taco BarHamilton, ON (CA)
4/19Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON (CA)
4/21The GarnetPeterborough, ON (CA)
4/23CinqholeOttawa, ON (CA)
4/24BarflyMontreal, QC (CA)
4/25Scanner BistroQuebec, QC (CA)
4/28Baba’s LoungeCharlottetown, PEI (CA)
4/29Gus’ PubHalifax, NS (CA)
4/30Taco PicaSt. John, NB (CA)
5/02Paul's PlaceBeverly, MA
5/04News CaféProvidence, RI
5/05Planet XNew York, NY
5/06Gold SoundsNew York, NY
5/07Millhill BasementTrenton, NJ
5/09Java Kava BarWinchester, VA
5/10Garden Grove BreweryRichmond, VA