Sheer Mag announce rescheduled tour dates
by Tours

Sheer Mag have announced rescheduled dates for their US tour with Young Guv that was originally scheduled for April and May. The tour will now take place in August. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019 via Wilsuns Recording Company. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 04OttobarBaltimore, MD
Aug 06ZanzabarLouisville, KY
Aug 07Mercy LoungeNashville, TN
Aug 09George’s Majestic LoungeFayetteville, AR
Aug 10White SchoolhouseLawrence, KS
Aug 12Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Aug 14Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Aug 15The Empty BottleChicago, IL
Aug 16The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Aug 17Now That’s ClassCleveland, OH
Aug 20Boot and SaddlePhiladelphia, PA
Aug 21Boot and SaddlePhiladelphia, PA (no Young Guv)
Aug 22Anchor Rock ClubAtlantic City, NJ