Sheer Mag have announced rescheduled dates for their US tour with Young Guv that was originally scheduled for April and May. The tour will now take place in August. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019 via Wilsuns Recording Company. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 04
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Aug 06
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|Aug 07
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 09
|George’s Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR
|Aug 10
|White Schoolhouse
|Lawrence, KS
|Aug 12
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Aug 14
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Aug 15
|The Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 16
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Aug 17
|Now That’s Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Aug 20
|Boot and Saddle
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 21
|Boot and Saddle
|Philadelphia, PA (no Young Guv)
|Aug 22
|Anchor Rock Club
|Atlantic City, NJ